PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc raised prices for all of its subscription plans, a move that fortifies the streaming-video giant's aggressive spending on content in the face of stepped-up competition. on.wsj.com/2D9CxHm

- Attorney-general nominee William Barr promised on Tuesday never to cave to political pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump or elsewhere, saying his age and experience free him to act independently from a president who has frequently attacked the Justice Department. on.wsj.com/2TQ8eLx

- CVS Health Corp is battling Walmart Inc over the cost of filling prescriptions, a clash that could result in a split between the retail behemoth and the health-care giant. on.wsj.com/2RJjyMb

- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Tuesday that she is forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, seeking to mobilize women opposed to President Trump. on.wsj.com/2CmELSm

- Snap Inc Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone is leaving after less than a year on the job, deepening the turmoil at the top of the Snapchat parent as it struggles to retain users. on.wsj.com/2CmTrkb

- The House passed a resolution of disapproval aimed at Rep. Steve King (R., Iowa) for his comments questioning why white supremacy was deemed offensive in the United States, which spurred lawmakers, including fellow Republicans, to encourage the nine-term Congressman to find a new job. on.wsj.com/2Mc5DZM