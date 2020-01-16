Company News
January 16, 2020

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 16



Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos pledged to invest an additional $1 billion in the company's Indian operations. on.wsj.com/36YlaG7

- Juul Labs Inc told staff this week it may exit the South Korean market and has postponed its planned launch in New Zealand, as the troubled e-cigarette company scales back its expansion outside the U.S. on.wsj.com/2u8hGCb

- A federal judge in Maryland blocked President Trump's executive order giving state and local governments the ability to say no to having refugees placed in their communities. on.wsj.com/30oytND

- Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands Corp said on Wednesday that it had replaced its chief executive, citing unspecified "nonfinancial" behavior that broke company rules. on.wsj.com/3ahf7yg

