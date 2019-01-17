PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in her government Wednesday, freeing her to restart the grinding process of trying to find a compromise Brexit deal that Parliament can approve. (on.wsj.com/2CrZhB3)

- Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years and plans to shut its Gymboree and Crazy 8-brand store operations. (on.wsj.com/2CowpJP)

- Federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies Co for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners, including technology used by T-Mobile US Inc to test smartphones, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2CpBBNJ)

- Microsoft Corp pledged $500 million to support affordable housing in the Seattle area, an effort to address concern that technology companies' financial success has pushed less wealthy people out of their communities. (on.wsj.com/2CrqPGy)

- U.S. investors lost the fiercest advocate they may have ever had. John Clifton Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group and a crusader for investors' rights for more than three decades, has died at 89. (on.wsj.com/2CotIId)

- The Federal Reserve has linked rising student debt to a drop in homeownership among young Americans and the flight of college graduates from rural areas, two big shifts that have helped reshape the U.S. economy. (on.wsj.com/2CuUkHp)

- In the weeks before Gannett Co Inc became the target of a takeover bid by a hedge fund-backed media group, the company was approached by Tribune Publishing Co about reviving merger talks between the newspaper publishers that had fallen apart in acrimony two years earlier, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2CuZjbs) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)