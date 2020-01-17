PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp is pledging to eliminate its carbon emissions and invest $1 billion as part of a wider climate commitment, raising the stakes in the corporate race to show greater awareness of environmental concerns. on.wsj.com/361EfpA

- Struggling bulk commodities carrier American Commercial Barge Line Co is in talks with a group of lenders to restructure its more than $1 billion of debt. on.wsj.com/36ZHgrS

- McAfee LLC Chief Executive Chris Young will step down to join private equity firm TPG as a senior adviser, handing the reins to a new leader who could potentially take the cybersecurity-software company public or pursue a sale. on.wsj.com/2FXXGVS

- Gap Inc won't spin off Old Navy into a separately traded public company, backing away from a plan it said it would pursue about a year ago. on.wsj.com/2G9HGQJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)