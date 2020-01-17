Bonds News
January 17, 2020 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp is pledging to eliminate its carbon emissions and invest $1 billion as part of a wider climate commitment, raising the stakes in the corporate race to show greater awareness of environmental concerns. on.wsj.com/361EfpA

- Struggling bulk commodities carrier American Commercial Barge Line Co is in talks with a group of lenders to restructure its more than $1 billion of debt. on.wsj.com/36ZHgrS

- McAfee LLC Chief Executive Chris Young will step down to join private equity firm TPG as a senior adviser, handing the reins to a new leader who could potentially take the cybersecurity-software company public or pursue a sale. on.wsj.com/2FXXGVS

- Gap Inc won't spin off Old Navy into a separately traded public company, backing away from a plan it said it would pursue about a year ago. on.wsj.com/2G9HGQJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below