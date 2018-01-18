FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said it would pay a one-time tax of $38 billion on its overseas cash holdings and ramp up spending in the U.S., as it seeks to emphasize its contributions to the American economy after years of taking criticism for outsourcing manufacturing to China. on.wsj.com/2EOJUlJ

- Shari Redstone, a controlling shareholder of CBS Corp , is advocating for new blood on the board of CBS as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2BbdDD0

- Athletes from North and South Korea will march together under a single flag at the Winter Olympics next month, the South said on Wednesday as part of an agreement on the games that marks Seoul's most ardent and public embrace of its nuclear-armed rival in a decade. on.wsj.com/2B9qB44

- Starboard Value LP is launching a fight to remove the entire sitting board at semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies Ltd, the latest attempt by the New York activist to take over a whole boardroom. on.wsj.com/2mKfB8p

- Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican senator with concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy, said on Wednesday he would block two of the president's nominees, saying the Trump administration has not been responsive to his concerns on the issue. on.wsj.com/2mPw9fM

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
