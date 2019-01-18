PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump postponed use of a military plane for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to travel to Afghanistan, a day after she urged the president to delay his State of the Union address, making personal the battle over the partial government shutdown that has lasted nearly four weeks. on.wsj.com/2MgUPJO

- In early 2015, a man who runs a small technology company showed up at Trump Tower to collect $50,000 for having helped Michael Cohen, then Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, try to rig online polls in his boss's favor before the presidential campaign. on.wsj.com/2RCw7tv

- Netflix Inc continued to expand its customer base at a rapid clip in the fourth quarter thanks to strong growth overseas, but increased spending on content weighed on the streaming-video giant's profit and it forecast slower revenue growth for the current quarter. on.wsj.com/2Cy2grs

- The Trump administration on Thursday proposed changes that could raise health insurance costs for millions of Americans who get coverage on the job or receive subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, a move that Republicans said is necessary to cut inflated subsidies but Democrats viewed as another GOP effort to sabotage the health law. on.wsj.com/2Mi5sMt

- Tribune Publishing Co announced Thursday that its chairman and chief executive has stepped down a little over a month after the company had rejected a takeover offer from rival McClatchy Co. on.wsj.com/2T1smKq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)