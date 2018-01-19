PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday all but shut the door to approving exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, questioning whether the products could comply with rules meant to protect retail investors. on.wsj.com/2DfsT3B

- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission brought charges in three cases involving virtual currencies on Thursday, alleging that defendants fraudulently solicited customers and violated other commodity laws and regulations. on.wsj.com/2mRYYZc

- Amazon.com Inc unveiled a shortlist of metropolitan areas for its planned second headquarters, starting the next phase of what has emerged as one of the fiercest competitions for corporate investment in decades. on.wsj.com/2Dhdu2X

- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is under consideration by the White House for the post of vice chair of the Fed Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2EUHJ00

- The House passed a one-month spending bill on Thursday, but it faces enough opposition to be derailed in the Senate, leaving lawmakers without a clear path for avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend. on.wsj.com/2rnWupY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)