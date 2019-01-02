PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc is expected to name Activision Blizzard Inc Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann as its new chief financial officer as early as this week. on.wsj.com/2BTC1LV

- A nuclear-energy project in China by TerraPower LLC, the company co-founded by Bill Gates, is now unlikely to proceed because of recent changes in U.S. policy toward China, leaving the company scrambling for a new partner to run a pilot of the nuclear reactor it has been developing. on.wsj.com/2BS3Jsy

- Amazon's planned new location in the heart of the U.S. military establishment is creating a new potential battleground for veterans as the company says it wants to hire 25,000 staff for its planned facility near Washington, D.C., over the next several years. on.wsj.com/2BQD4w6

- House Democrats have put legislation responding to the 2017 Equifax Inc hack at the top of their agenda for this year, with handful of existing proposals offering a road map for possible changes to how the industry handles consumer information. on.wsj.com/2BWqPyh

- Pharmaceutical companies are ringing in the new year by raising the price of hundreds of drugs, with Allergan Plc setting the pace with increases of nearly 10 percent on more than two dozen products, according to a new analysis. on.wsj.com/2BWDBfQ