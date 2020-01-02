PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to ban the sale of fruity flavors in cartridge-based e-cigarettes, but the restriction won't apply to tank vaping systems commonly found at vape shops, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2QQs9u3

- California bankruptcy court has sided with electric utility PG&E Corp in its fight with bondholders over the interest rate that it must pay on its debts while under bankruptcy court protection. on.wsj.com/2u62NjS

- An attempt by supporters of Iran-backed militias to storm the U.S. Embassy at Baghdad ended on Wednesday, as protesters withdrew from the area after their leadership ordered the suspension of a violent challenge to American troop presence in Iraq. on.wsj.com/2MPtIqJ

- Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. on.wsj.com/2u6qDfj

- Google's health research unit said it has developed an artificial-intelligence system that can match or outperform radiologists at detecting breast cancer, according to new research. on.wsj.com/2QI1KhE

- Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the final three months of the year, his campaign said Wednesday, bringing the former South Bend, Indiana mayor's total last year to about $76 million, making him one of the best fundraisers in the Democratic presidential field. on.wsj.com/2MNHyKp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)