Regulatory News - Americas
January 21, 2020 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 21

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- French President Emmanuel Macron reached out by phone to President Donald Trump on Sunday seeking a way to end the threat of tariffs while they work out a broader accord on digital taxation. on.wsj.com/38nZnI8

- Tencent Holdings Ltd Chairman Pony Ma raised nearly 2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($257.30 million) by selling down his stake in the Chinese tech heavyweight four days in a row last week. on.wsj.com/2vauRTV

- Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will have to scrap plans to build the first all-new turboprop aircraft if its proposed joint venture with Boeing Co fails to secure regulatory approval. on.wsj.com/2tt1JH7

- British defence company BAE Systems Plc to buy military GPS business from United Technologies Corp owned Collins Aerospace for $1.93 billion. on.wsj.com/2GbsiD6 ($1 = 7.7731 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

