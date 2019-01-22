Regulatory News - Americas
January 22, 2019 / 5:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- J.C. Penney Co Inc's sales are falling, its stores are stuck in malls and the turnaround strategy keeps changing. Now, three months after the embattled retailer hired a new chief executive, a handful of senior positions remain vacant. on.wsj.com/2CBUiO1

- A French regulator fined Alphabet Inc's Google 50 million euros ($56.78 million) — the biggest penalty so far under a new European privacy law — alleging the search-engine giant didn't go far enough getting valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising. on.wsj.com/2CBmGjo

- Russia launched administrative action against Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc on Monday for failing to comply with its data laws, a move that comes just days after Facebook removed the accounts of what it said were two misinformation campaigns based in the country. on.wsj.com/2CFdvyG

- The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday again rejected Carlos Ghosn's request for release on bail, despite his pledge to abide by strict bail terms, including wearing an ankle bracelet. on.wsj.com/2Cygw3z

$1 = 0.8807 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
