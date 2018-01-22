PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. lawmakers failed Sunday to end the federal government shutdown, which will stretch into a third day Monday as negotiations over immigration continued to roil Capitol Hill. on.wsj.com/2BhnVBz

- Sanofi SA is nearing a deal to buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ Inc for more than $11.5 billion as the French drugmaker looks set to clinch a big deal while it braces for generic competition for its top-selling product. on.wsj.com/2BiFl0Q

- Xerox Corp's first- and third-biggest investors, billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, have formed an alliance and plan to encourage the printer and copier giant to explore a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2BizBEb

- Pope Francis wrapped up a week-long visit to Latin America on Sunday in this Andean nation warning that a series of explosive corruption scandals that have tarnished current and former presidents is rotting political systems and hurting democracy across the region. on.wsj.com/2BjwjAG

- Canadian and Mexican trade officials in Montreal on Sunday began laying out proposals aimed at convincing their U.S. counterparts not to put an end to the North American Free Trade Agreement. on.wsj.com/2BjSS8a (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)