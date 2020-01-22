PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co said on Tuesday its new estimate for the Federal Aviation Administration's signoff is expected in June or July. on.wsj.com/30Jx1FI

- Xerox Holdings Corp is preparing to nominate as many as 11 directors to HP Inc's board in an move to push a $33 billion takeover bid for the maker of computers and printers. on.wsj.com/2Gd8K1f

- Netflix Inc said on Tuesday that it added 423,000 domestic subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with its forecast of 600,000 additions, also posting an increase of 8.3 million subscribers in overseas markets. on.wsj.com/37hvHfM

- Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. because of issues with an electronic control unit "from a specific supplier" that could lead to incomplete or nondeployment of air bags and/or seat belt pretensioners. on.wsj.com/2TP7Sb9