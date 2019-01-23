PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two big hedge-fund investors are circling eBay Inc and suggesting it part ways with its StubHub ticketing and classified-ads businesses, moves that could again fracture the company at the hands of activists. on.wsj.com/2CBcpUy

- Messaging startup Hustle projected the picture of Silicon Valley largess. The company spent millions of dollars raised from investors such as Alphabet Inc on expensive new hires, on-tap kombucha, arcade games and a six-figure salary for its pedigreed chief executive. on.wsj.com/2CEh6wB

- Apple Inc largest iPhone assembler, Foxconn Technology Group, is considering producing the devices in India, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could reduce Apple's dependence on China for manufacturing and potentially for sales. on.wsj.com/2CFW6pt

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has agreed to pay more than $269 million to settle federal and state lawsuits that accused it of overbilling federal health-care programs. on.wsj.com/2CD18mt

- Viacom Inc said it bought the ad-supported video-streaming service Pluto TV for $340 million in cash, a move that gives the pay-television giant another entree to the realm of online video. on.wsj.com/2CC9BXh