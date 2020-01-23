PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co Chief Executive David Calhoun expressed confidence that the 737 MAX would eventually transport passengers again despite repeated delays in winning regulatory approval for the troubled jet. on.wsj.com/2unv5Xi

- PG&E Corp said on Wednesday it has reached a new deal with bondholders that threatened opposition to its strategy for getting out of bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/30N8zTV

- U.S. air-safety regulators likely acted improperly in the way they authorized Southwest Airlines Co to begin flights between California and Hawaii last year. on.wsj.com/37izEAI

- Hallmark Cards Inc said on Wednesday Bill Abbott will step down as President and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks effective Friday. on.wsj.com/2sTvekY

- Serial Productions, known for producing the podcast "Serial," is exploring a sale with New York Times Co considered a potential suitor. on.wsj.com/2RhdV6L (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)