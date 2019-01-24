PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Renault SA Chief Executive and Chairman Carlos Ghosn resigned on Wednesday night, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview. on.wsj.com/2CDtflC

- BuzzFeed is planning to lay off about 15 percent of its workforce, according to people familiar with the situation, as the company seeks to reorient itself in a shifting digital-media landscape. on.wsj.com/2CQbQX9

- Hulu is lowering the price for its least expensive subscription plan while raising the cost of its live TV offering, a move that aims to bolster its subscriber numbers while increasing the margins on its most expensive plan. on.wsj.com/2CBlfBq

- Magazine publisher Conde Nast said it would put all its titles behind paywalls by the end of the year, as pressure builds on major publishers to generate more revenue beyond advertising. on.wsj.com/2CIsSGB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)