PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Moderna Inc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novavax Inc said on Thursday they plan to develop vaccines against the newly identified viral strain, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. on.wsj.com/36omlxw

- The Department of Homeland Security is set to release a report on Friday outlining its immediate actions and longer-term goals for enlisting e-commerce players to combat counterfeit products. on.wsj.com/37olApu

- U.S. airlines that operate the Boeing Co 737 MAX are facing the prospect that the aircraft's prolonged grounding could stymie their growth and benefit competitors well into this year. on.wsj.com/2RGUtzg

- Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said it reached multi-year supply agreements with Apple Inc to provide wireless components for Apple products into 2023. on.wsj.com/2uu1ATA

- Helicopter company Era Group Inc is in advanced-stage talks to acquire industry rival Bristow Group Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October after shedding roughly $900 million in debt. on.wsj.com/36qMdbP