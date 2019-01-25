PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The resignation of Carlos Ghosn as chief executive and chairman of Renault SA brings down the curtain on a decades long career that made him a symbol of globalization's endless march as well as its pitfalls. on.wsj.com/2CHrFzc

- California fire investigators said the Tubbs Fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed nearly 37,000 acres mainly in Napa and Sonoma counties, was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E Corp might have been liable for the blaze. on.wsj.com/2CEx0qM

- Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Edward Lampert and his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc deployed stock buybacks, spinoffs and dividends to rake in billions of dollars while stripping the 126-year-old company of assets and cash, according to an investigation by the retailer's creditors. on.wsj.com/2CGiC1n

- Airbus SE, one of Europe's biggest companies, sharpened its threat to move operations out of UK if politicians couldn't negotiate a deal to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion. on.wsj.com/2CL5A2u (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)