PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- State attorneys general will meet with U.S. Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their respective probes of Alphabet Inc's Google unit, a step that could eventually lead to both groups joining forces, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2RUkvPt

- Kraft Heinz Co's chief executive wants to create the kind of hit new products that have eluded the company for years, leading to a sales drought and multibillion-dollar markdown on the value of some top brands. on.wsj.com/2RUXKv1

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is banking on a planned $50 billion merger with Peugeot SA maker PSA Group to help it catch up with rival car companies. But in the year or so until the deal gets done, the Italian-American car maker risks falling farther behind. on.wsj.com/3aPJTPp

- Chinese public-health officials urged calm on Sunday even as they warned that the dangerous new virus at the heart of a fast-spreading outbreak is growing more contagious, piling more pressure on an already strained containment effort. on.wsj.com/2RRaHG5

- Hundreds of regional grocery stores in cities from Minneapolis to Seattle are closing or selling pharmacy counters, which have been struggling as consumers make fewer trips to fill prescriptions and big drugstore chains tighten their grip on the U.S. market. on.wsj.com/38KLBjc