PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The planned sale of Sears Holdings Corp to its chairman, Edward Lampert, is under fire from the U.S. government's pension insurer over a $1.7 billion funding gap that the agency says should sink his efforts to buy out the chain. on.wsj.com/2COJWKS

- Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc are taking early steps to expand into the electricity business, as home-energy automation emerges as a rich new source of customer data. on.wsj.com/2sQTC30

- Versum Materials Inc is in advanced talks to combine with Entegris Inc in a deal that would unite two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2Ww55Tk

- Pfizer is throwing in with other big drug companies trying to expand their footprint in cancer or gain a toehold, even as many startups hunt for new therapies, too. on.wsj.com/2B7VngN