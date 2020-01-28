PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal antitrust regulators are probing a possible deal between a major U.S. dairy cooperative and Dean Foods Co , the bankrupt milk-processing giant, as the dairy industry realigns after decades of declining milk consumption. (on.wsj.com/2U1b3wD)

- General Motors Co said it would build a new autonomous vehicle at a plant in Detroit, solidifying its hometown as a hub of future technology as it bets big on driverless and electric vehicles. (on.wsj.com/3aNeUmW)

- Restaurant operator American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC has filed for bankruptcy after years of losses as it faces ongoing pressure from new casual dining brands and larger competitors. (on.wsj.com/37wWEMp)

- U.S. drugmakers are shipping antiviral drugs to Chinese health authorities to assess whether the medicines could help contain the explosion of respiratory virus infections sweeping the country. (on.wsj.com/2Gsufvl)

- Arconic Inc said it expected to lose $400 million in sales and could cut jobs this year as a result of Boeing Co's halted production of the 737 MAX. (on.wsj.com/30ZLmOf)

- Investors around the globe stepped up their retreat from stocks and many commodities, reflecting intensifying fears that a viral outbreak in China will deliver a setback to the outlook for world economic growth. (on.wsj.com/3aLKkKl) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)