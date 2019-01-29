PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping set of criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in its latest salvo against the telecom giant, with authorities unsealing a pair of indictments just days before US-China trade talks are set to resume. on.wsj.com/2RWa9Sg

- Wynn Resorts Ltd executives turned a blind eye as Steve Wynn over more than a decade was accused of sexually assaulting or harassing cocktail servers, salon workers and flight attendants employed by his casino empire, according to allegations contained in a regulator's report that the company agreed largely matches its own findings. on.wsj.com/2RZu0QE

- PG&E Corp's planned move to seek bankruptcy to deal with massive liabilities from California wildfires will be long and costly—and it may bring little relief from legal troubles stemming from its safety record, according to people getting ready to participate in the case. on.wsj.com/2Tk50jA

- Apple Inc scrambled to fix a bug in its FaceTime video-chat system that lets callers eavesdrop on users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs, an embarrassing setback for a company that has touted its commitment to privacy. on.wsj.com/2MAUodo