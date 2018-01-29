PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump extended his threats of action against America's trading partners, this time hinting at major retaliation against the European Union for what he described as its "very unfair" trade policy toward the U.S. on.wsj.com/2BAOAJM

- A group of activist investors are joining together to call on Avon Products Inc to seek a buyer, in a move that could set up a fight for the company's board as a key deadline looms. on.wsj.com/2BCLJQQ

- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Foxconn Technology Group have co-led a 2.2 billion yuan ($348 million) funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors, marking Alibaba's first big investment in a carmaker. on.wsj.com/2BzDFAf

- In initial disclosures about critical security flaws discovered in its processors, Intel Corp notified a small group of customers, including Chinese technology companies, but left out the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter and some of the companies involved. on.wsj.com/2BCJI7e