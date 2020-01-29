PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Penn National Gaming Inc has agreed to buy a stake in Barstool Sports Inc for $163 million, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that positions the casino operator to compete in the growing U.S. sports-betting market. on.wsj.com/3aSyiig

- Growth-oriented investment firm General Atlantic has collected more than $3.33 billion in fresh commitments spread across two investment funds, regulatory filings show. on.wsj.com/2RD7Phk

- Amazon.com Inc signed a lease to take 450,000 square feet of warehouse space at Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island, where it already has a massive 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center, an company spokeswoman confirmed. on.wsj.com/2vnmZOP

- The British government has given the green light for Huawei Technologies Co to build part of its next-generation 5G cellular network, dismissing calls from the Trump administration to boycott the Chinese telecom-equipment vendor over security fears. on.wsj.com/3aNjhOO

- Match Group Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mandy Ginsberg is stepping down as she faces challenges in her personal life, according to an internal memo, marking a leadership change at the dating app-company months before its planned spinoff. on.wsj.com/2RWk1sl

- J.Crew Group Inc said it hired former Victoria's Secret executive Jan Singer as its next chief executive officer, as it seeks to revitalize its namesake brand and reverse a long sales slump. on.wsj.com/2U6lhM4