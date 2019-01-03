PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc on Wednesday slashed its quarterly revenue forecast for the first time in more than 15 years, an unprecedented move in the Tim Cook era that was prompted by a downturn in sales of iPhones in China. on.wsj.com/2BVqGLu

- Tesla Inc on Wednesday said it cut prices for its entire vehicle lineup, raising concerns about future demand for the Model 3 after the electric-car maker's new compact sedan drove record deliveries during the final three months of 2018. on.wsj.com/2C0IIMq

- Tribune Media Co's television stations and the WGN America cable channel have gone dark for Charter Communications Inc's Spectrum customers after the companies failed to reach an agreement over content fees. on.wsj.com/2C1pd66

- Barrick Gold Corp's Chief Executive Mark Bristow said he is optimistic the company will soon resolve a dispute in Tanzania that has idled most of its mining operations in the country. on.wsj.com/2BUDCRH

- Roku Inc said it would allow its users to buy pay-TV subscriptions through The Roku Channel, its TV- and movie-streaming service, in a manner similar to the way Amazon.com Inc sells access to premium channels like HBO through its Prime Video platform. on.wsj.com/2BW6ysv