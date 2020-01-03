PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump authorized the Friday strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of the foreign wing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to thwart attacks planned against Americans, the Pentagon said. on.wsj.com/2QII11o

- McClatchy Co, the third-largest newspaper publisher in the United States by circulation, has frozen pension payments to some former executives and enlisted the services of a bankruptcy-administration firm as it seeks a government takeover of its retirement plan, the company's chief financial officer said. on.wsj.com/2SMT3W1

- Former HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler signed an exclusive production deal with Apple Inc's new TV streaming service, a five-year deal that underscores the tech giant's growing ambitions in entertainment. on.wsj.com/2ML69zp

- Retail foreign-exchange specialist Travelex, a subsidiary of London-listed Finablr PLC, shut its online services and its app after a computer virus attack was detected on New Year's Eve. There didn't appear to be any breach of customer data, the company said. on.wsj.com/2MRWYx1