PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek to reopen Brexit negotiations with the European Union in a high-stakes bid to wring concessions as the clock runs down to UK's exit from the bloc. on.wsj.com/2RYTZr2

- Hoping to match China's success at protecting and promoting homegrown tech titans, India has plans to continue tightening restrictions on Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc , Facebook Inc and other foreign firms that have come to dominate the country's budding internet economy. on.wsj.com/2Gaaiug

- Southwest Airlines Co benefited from an unusual deal with federal aviation regulators during the recent partial government shutdown: The carrier agreed to cover the cost of briefly recalling a furloughed safety inspector to sign off on putting three new jets into service. on.wsj.com/2WvMKWb

- Closing arguments took place Tuesday in the federal government's suit against Qualcomm Inc over patent licensing, the final stage in a trial that could upend a business model vital to the chip maker's success in the smartphone era. on.wsj.com/2DH6dvY

- New U.S. penalties are designed to choke Venezuelan oil revenue and oust the current leader, paving the way for better days, but many worry about collateral damage. on.wsj.com/2RUBlRa

- More than a thousand flights are being grounded as a blast of arctic air barrels over the U.S. Midwest, bringing with it temperatures too low for airfield workers to load bags or get planes ready for takeoff. on.wsj.com/2S168fv