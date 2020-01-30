PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan. 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and reaffirmed its make-no-moves posture while it gauges how rate cuts last year cushioned the U.S. economy against a spell of weaker global growth. on.wsj.com/2u1eTLx

- Global businesses operating in China are closing stores, scaling back operations and restricting travel as the Chinese government races to control the coronavirus that has now infected more people than severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, did in the country nearly two decades ago. on.wsj.com/2U5CANg

- Apple Inc recently hired one of Netflix Inc's top engineers, part of a broader strategy to build out the technical team supporting its newly launched TV-streaming and subscription services. on.wsj.com/2RE2Htm

- Boeing Co posted its first annual loss in more than two decades and said the costs from the 737 MAX crisis have climbed above $19 billion. on.wsj.com/38PbsGt

- Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, is in discussions to step aside as chief executive officer of his retail empire and is exploring strategic alternatives for the lingerie brand, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Oanhix

- Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached a tentative $550 million settlement of an Illinois class-action lawsuit alleging it wrongfully used its facial-recognition technology on residents of the state. on.wsj.com/37CdTfy