PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve indicated that it was done raising interest rates for now, delivering an about-face from its policy stance six weeks earlier. on.wsj.com/2CQzOkI

- Health giant UnitedHealth Group Inc went to court Wednesday to try to stop a former executive from working for a company it sees as a competitor, the health-care venture launched last year by Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on.wsj.com/2RYdfoF

- General Electric Co's lending business, GE Capital, has run up deep losses in recent years, but it also contains one of the embattled conglomerate's best assets: the world's biggest aircraft-leasing operation. Now, several potential suitors are circling the unit. on.wsj.com/2DJHVRK

- U.S. District Judge William Alsup found PG&E Corp in violation of its criminal probation in a testy hearing Wednesday in which he questioned the company's honesty and commitment to safe operations. on.wsj.com/2CVxM2S

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc put its own interests ahead of that of a corporate client in advising on a wholesale-food company acquisition last year, a new lawsuit alleges. on.wsj.com/2G9UEz0

- The Trump administration's attempt to force out the president of Venezuela marked the opening of a new strategy to exert greater U.S. influence over Latin America, according to administration officials. on.wsj.com/2CYCcGc

- Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier to Apple Inc , is backing down on plans to build a liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin, a major change to a deal that the state promised billions to secure. on.wsj.com/2Us77BT