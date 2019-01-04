PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co agreed to buy rival Celgene Corp in a deal valued at about $74 billion, combining two leading sellers of cancer drugs and potentially signaling the return of dealmaking to the pharmaceutical industry. on.wsj.com/2C1TKkr

- KKR & Co is taking a 50 percent stake in Seattle-based aircraft leasing company Altavair and will invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial aircraft venture as part of a push by the private-equity firm into the fast-growing jet-rental business. on.wsj.com/2C1TLov

- General Motors Co's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash Inc plan to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods. on.wsj.com/2BV7kpu

- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday blocked a New York City law intended to curb Airbnb Inc, giving a boost to the company and others that offer short-term rentals in the city. on.wsj.com/2C1TUs3

- Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said fare revenue didn't climb as much as expected during the holiday travel season, fanning concerns that major carriers will struggle to maintain profits as lower fuel prices lead customers to expect cheaper flights. on.wsj.com/2C3pbei

- Square Inc said that Amrita Ahuja, who most recently served as finance chief at videogame maker Blizzard Entertainment, agreed to join the financial-technology company as chief financial officer starting later this month. on.wsj.com/2BV851O