PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 6

- Federal aviation regulators are considering mandatory flight-simulator training before U.S. pilots can operate Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets again, according to government and industry officials familiar with the deliberations, a change that would repudiate one of the plane maker's longstanding arguments. on.wsj.com/2ZTrHz7

- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Sunday that low global interest rates are here to stay, which should lead central bankers to renew their commitment to inflation goals. on.wsj.com/2ufopKG

- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iraq with sanctions and a bill for billions of dollars if the U.S. is forced to withdraw its troops from the nation after the Iraqi parliament, responding to a U.S. airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general on its soil, voted in favor of expelling American forces. on.wsj.com/2tAVBfC

- UK government agencies are examining whether a trading outage blamed on a software hiccup at the London Stock Exchange in August may actually have been caused by a cyberattack aimed at disrupting markets, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/35r1zwz