PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co is examining plans to raise more debt to bolster finances strained by the mounting fallout from the grounding and halted production of its 737 MAX, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2QQsKM9

- Guy Cartwright, who became CFO of Juul Labs Inc in October, is leaving the role to become the company's chief transformation officer and will be in charge of the e-cigarette maker's $1 billion restructuring effort. on.wsj.com/2T5QdLQ

- Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, said he would testify in a Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, if subpoenaed by lawmakers. on.wsj.com/37zBVr4

- Startup HighRadius Corp has been valued at more than $1 billion in a funding round, in the latest high-priced deal in the financial technology sector. on.wsj.com/39LFJY8