PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Internal Revenue Service will pay tax refunds even though the agency is subject to the federal government shutdown, after the Trump administration reversed a longstanding policy. (on.wsj.com/2C4Y9mv)

- Carlos Ghosn called the allegations against him "meritless and unsubstantiated", delivering a broadside against Japanese prosecutors in his first public statement since his arrest more than a month ago. (on.wsj.com/2RB0y2a)

- SoftBank Group Corp has scrapped a planned $16 billion investment in shared-office space provider WeWork Cos. (on.wsj.com/2SMk6hC)

- Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson is scaling down some of longtime leader Howard Schultz's biggest initiatives as he seeks to revive sales in the chain's core coffee shops. (on.wsj.com/2QwmOFZ)

- The government of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday said it was unilaterally withdrawing from a United Nations-backed anticorruption commission and ordering its prosecutors and investigators to leave the country within 24 hours. (on.wsj.com/2CVDjHQ)

- Eli Lilly and Co said it is buying Loxo Oncology Inc for $8 billion in cash. (on.wsj.com/2LVEtWW)