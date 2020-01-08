PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan. 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ukraine International Airlines jetliner, Boeing Co's 737-800 single-aisle jet, crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday with 176 passengers and crew members on board, according to Iranian state television. There were no survivors. on.wsj.com/2R1YcHw

- Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, the Pentagon said late Tuesday, in attacks Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said were retribution for the U.S. killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. on.wsj.com/2TdEonh

- Boeing Co recommended extra flight-simulator training for 737 MAX pilots, a humbling and costly reversal of a longstanding design principle that helped the aircraft maker minimize the time and expense for airlines to start flying the jets. on.wsj.com/2SYLFHn

- Wireless-speaker maker Sonos Inc accused Alphabet Inc's Google in a lawsuit on Tuesday of stealing its technology and infringing on its patents, escalating tensions between the once-close partners. on.wsj.com/37PrxeZ