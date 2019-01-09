Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump in a prime-time address Tuesday said a wall along the southern border is key to national security. (on.wsj.com/2Rj0R2a)

- Billionaire Edward Lampert will get one last chance to keep Sears Holdings Corp. from closing down, after the retailer agreed to let its longtime leader compete in a bankruptcy auction that will decide the once-iconic department store’s fate. (on.wsj.com/2Qx3iZY)

- Apple Inc rewarded Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives with a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2018, when the iPhone maker blew past annual sales and profit goals but faced slowing momentum for its most popular device. on.wsj.com/2FjdtPG

- SoftBank Group Corp is scaling back a planned $16 billion investment into New York-based WeWork to just $2 billion. (on.wsj.com/2sfzqrd)

- American Express Co. suspended a director in its foreign-exchange department as part of its ongoing investigation into pricing practices in the division. (on.wsj.com/2TC9AJs)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
