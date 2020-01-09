PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan. 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Grubhub Inc is considering strategic options including a possible sale amid increased competition and a recent decline in its shares, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/39TnbW3

- UK's Ineos Ltd, one of the world's largest chemical producers, is nearing an $800 million investment in a new plant in China, according to a person familiar with the matter, a sign that multinational manufacturers are still optimistic about China's economic outlook. on.wsj.com/2T3yUuW

- Uber Technologies Inc retooled the way it calculates some fares in California to give drivers for the ride-hailing company a way to earn more, part of its response to the state's new gig-economy law. on.wsj.com/39Si882

- Two major tanker operators, including Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Bahri and Brazilian oil company Petrobras, suspended crossings in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, as the economic fallout from rising U.S.-Iranian tensions, including an Iranian military strike on U.S. bases in Iraq, rippled throughout the region. on.wsj.com/37MiE5N