PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China managed to get trade talks back on track this past weekend, but an even tougher job lies ahead - appeasing hard-line factions within their own governments demanding they give no quarter. on.wsj.com/2FFI2Pa

- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is struggling with slumping sales, a shrinking workforce and restructuring challenges as it battles lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the company. on.wsj.com/2xlMQnY

- UBiome's interim Chief Executive Officer, John Rakow, who took over the job in the wake of a Federal Bureau of Investigation search of the company's San Francisco offices in late April, has left the company. on.wsj.com/2NoJR9s

- Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea, hitting the supply chain for Korean-made technology products and heightening tensions between the two U.S. allies. on.wsj.com/2RLZ9Dz