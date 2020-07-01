PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New coronavirus cases in the U.S. "could go up to 100,000 a day" if people continue to flout advice on social distancing and face masks, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease doctor told a Senate committee on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2BYXGpx

- ﻿Karen Parkin, the global head of human resources at Adidas AG, is retiring from the company following some employee complaints about the sportswear giant's culture and lack of diversity. on.wsj.com/3eP2n41

- The National Security Agency strongly dissented from other intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia paid bounties for the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2YQb4Wh

- Airbus said it would cut 15,000 jobs across its commercial aircraft division, the biggest restructuring in the plane maker's history, citing what it expects to be the Covid-19 pandemic's yearslong impact on the aviation sector. on.wsj.com/2ZonuDQ