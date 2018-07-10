PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Martin Sorrell's new marketing venture is expected to acquire a Netherlands-based digital production agency, topping a rival bid from the WPP PLC, the advertising giant he spent decades building. on.wsj.com/2KUpGxt

- Uber Technologies Inc has tapped Scott Schools, a former top official at the U.S. Justice Department to be its first chief compliance officer, as the ride-hailing giant seeks to move past a series of regulatory problems and other controversies ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering next year. on.wsj.com/2L2VQqU

- John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, which last month officially abandoned a plan buy a stake in bankrupt iHeartMedia Inc, continues to express interest in the nation's largest radio broadcaster. on.wsj.com/2KU87gZ

- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner is in talks with U.S. prosecutors to potentially plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal billions of dollars from a Malaysian state investment fund. on.wsj.com/2KX3ClW

- Microsoft Corp is cutting prices on its Surface devices, introducing a $399 tablet to compete with Apple Inc's least-expensive iPads. on.wsj.com/2KVZuCK