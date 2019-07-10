PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on phone, China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2S4XJ7i

- PG&E Corp on Tuesday won court approval to set aside $50 million to cushion its top leaders against damage claims over their handling of the fire-plagued California utility, over the protests of creditors. on.wsj.com/2S5Ignm

- H. Ross Perot, a computer-services pioneer and one of the most successful independent presidential candidate in 1990s, died on Tuesday at his home in Dallas. He was 89 years old and had leukemia. on.wsj.com/2SbRzm4

- Boeing Co is poised to lose its place as the world's largest plane maker to Airbus SE after a reign of seven years, as its jetliner deliveries fell by more than a third in the first half of 2019 with the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft. on.wsj.com/2S5WAwa

- Billionaire Tom Steyer plans to spend at least $100 million on his White House run, his newly launched campaign said, as the environmental activist moves to put his deep pockets to work in the crowded Democratic presidential field. on.wsj.com/2S5rB3s

- The attorney general for the District of Columbia is suing Marriott International Inc for allegedly hiding the true price of hotel rooms from consumers and charging hidden fees, a sign that hoteliers are facing more resistance over what they charge. on.wsj.com/2S7NpLL

- Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to buy equipment manufacturer Acacia Communications Inc for about $2.6 billion, as it looks to serve rising performance demands on networking gear from data center operators and telecom-service providers. on.wsj.com/2S3BGxY

- Blackstone Group LP's proposal to recapitalise its portfolio company, Stearns Lending LLC, would increase the private-equity firm's stake in the residential mortgage lender to 100%, a rare development among corporate bankruptcies that typically wipe out shareholders. on.wsj.com/2S7jkw8