PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for a New York prosecutor to enforce a subpoena for President Donald Trump's financial and tax records, but issued a mixed decision in a related case involving subpoenas from Congress. on.wsj.com/2ZXuUhl

- ByteDance is considering changing the corporate structure of its popular short-video app TikTok, as it comes under increasing scrutiny in its biggest markets over its Chinese ties. on.wsj.com/2OdEuYd

- German prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering by executives at Wirecard AG, adding to ongoing probes related to potential fraud and fake accounting at the insolvent payments firm. on.wsj.com/2ALdSKV

- Alden Global Capital LLC has emerged as a potential bidder for McClatchy Co newspapers, an acquisition that would add some of the nation's most prominent daily publications to the New York hedge fund's existing collection of local news outlets. on.wsj.com/38Gz0Pb