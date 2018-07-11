PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Several major stockholders of an affiliate of Dell Technologies Inc have misgivings about a bid to buy them out, potentially complicating the PC and data-storage giant's plan to return to the public markets. on.wsj.com/2KUYMpt

- Pfizer Inc said Tuesday it will defer some recent drug-price increases, reversing course after President Donald Trump criticized the company. on.wsj.com/2L3mWxV

- The White House said it would assess 10 percent tariffs on a further $200 billion in Chinese goods, deepening the dispute with Beijing, while sending a message to other trading partners that the U.S. won't back away from trade fights. on.wsj.com/2L30Ewa

- The European Union's antitrust watchdog is expected to find Alphabet Inc's Google illegally abused the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones, issuing a multibillion-euro fine and ordering changes to the company's Android-related business practices. on.wsj.com/2L5gExE

- Univision Communications Inc said Tuesday that it is exploring a sale of its Gizmodo Media Group, which houses websites including Gizmodo and Deadspin, and the satirical website The Onion, as it focuses on core assets. on.wsj.com/2L0PgRu

- JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday said it would buy 60 CSeries jetliners from Airbus SE with options for more, as the European plane maker's rivalry with Boeing Co extends into the market for smaller planes. on.wsj.com/2L2Ydd9