PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp knew for years that hundreds of miles of high-voltage power lines could fail and spark fires, yet it repeatedly failed to perform the necessary upgrades. on.wsj.com/2LM3oxT

- Cybersecurity-software company McAfee LLC is planning to return to the public markets, joining a record rush of initial public offerings. on.wsj.com/2LM3KVf

- Britain's ambassador to the U.S. said he would resign over the diplomatic firestorm caused by the leak of secret cables in which he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's administration as dysfunctional. on.wsj.com/2LMf2c7

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent days urged U.S. suppliers of Huawei Technologies Co to seek licenses to resume sales to the blacklisted Chinese firm, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2LLNOSZ

- AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia began making significant job cuts in its ad sales division on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, as it continues to reshape the businesses it bought in as part of the Time Warner Inc deal last year. on.wsj.com/2LJ11Mi