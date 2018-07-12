FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The battle for control of European pay-TV giant Sky Plc heated up Wednesday, with Twenty-First Century Fox raising its bid and cable company Comcast Corp quickly countering later in the day, the latest jockeying in a cross-Atlantic media deal showdown. on.wsj.com/2LaIOEu

- Broadcom Inc agreed to buy software company CA Inc for $18.9 billion, a surprise move that would take the chip-making giant in a new direction. on.wsj.com/2JfQeEs

- Uber Technologies Inc is cutting more than 100 test-driver jobs from its autonomous vehicle program in Pittsburgh and San Francisco months after a fatal crash involving one of the robot cars. on.wsj.com/2JdYZ24

- Pfizer Inc is organizing itself into three different businesses as it continues to mull the future of its over-the-counter medicines unit. on.wsj.com/2Jfhp2h

- Twitter Inc said it is subtracting some accounts it has flagged for suspicious activity from the follower numbers of its hundreds of millions of users, part of the social-media company's efforts to clamp down on abusive activity. on.wsj.com/2Jg3Pvy

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

