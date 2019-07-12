PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Negotiations to complete the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are dragging on as the parties haggle over ownership restrictions and other conditions for Dish Network Corp once it gets assets from the wireless companies, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2G7ix9m

- Accessories and clothing retailer Charming Charlie Holdings Inc said it plans to close its remaining 261 stores and has permanently stopped online sales as part of its second bankruptcy filing in less than two years. on.wsj.com/2G6pg3l

- Volkswagen AG has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford Motor Co's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Ga1Xpw

- California lawmakers on Thursday approved a multibillion-dollar fund meant to stabilize the state's largest utilities amid fears of sizable future liability costs from deadly wildfires tied to their equipment. on.wsj.com/2G4Gw9p

- Insignia Systems Inc, which also sells in-store marketing products, alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that News Corp and the subsidiaries have used what Insignia called exclusionary contracts with clients to squeeze out competitors. on.wsj.com/2G9BjNA