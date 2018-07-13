PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department is trying to undo AT&T Inc's purchase of Time Warner Inc, appealing the ruling that last month struck down one of the era's highest-profile antitrust challenges. on.wsj.com/2JjUlQ1

- A jury in St. Louis found that Johnson & Johnson should pay $4.69 billion in damages to 22 women and their families who blamed ovarian cancer cases on asbestos in the company's iconic baby powder, the biggest single verdict in such cases so far. on.wsj.com/2JjvQ5E

- The U.K. government said it won't oppose a bid by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to consolidate ownership of Sky Plc, removing the last regulatory hurdle for Fox as it battles it out with Comcast Corp for the British broadcaster. on.wsj.com/2L2ATwd

- A holding company owned by Bryan Goldberg, the founder of the websites Bleacher Report and Bustle, has been picked as the successful bidder for the assets of former media gossip site Gawker. on.wsj.com/2L5h9bc

- Wes Bush is stepping down as chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Kathy Warden. on.wsj.com/2L5hYAO

- Walmart Inc is talking to Capital One Financial Corp about taking over its store credit card. on.wsj.com/2L3p7Bv