PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 15

- Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes are unlikely to be ready to carry passengers again until 2020 because of the time it will take to fix flight-control software and complete other steps, an increasing number of government and industry officials say, even as the company strives to get its jet back into service this year. on.wsj.com/2LRPx9n

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is planning extensive layoffs at its U.S. operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting. on.wsj.com/2l91VGB

- Gilead Sciences Inc will pay $5.1 billion to boost its stake in Galapagos NV and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian biotechnology company's treatments in development, in a broad research collaboration aimed at increasing growth at the drugmakers. on.wsj.com/2ll2Hk0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)