July 16, 2018 / 4:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private-equity firm General Atlantic has made a minority investment in U.K. lending startup Greensill Capital, continuing its strategy of placing bets on companies that use technology to try to disrupt the traditional financial system. on.wsj.com/2uA7PBJ

- The Pentagon said Sunday that it had reached a multi-billion-dollar "handshake deal" with Lockheed Martin Corp on buying the next batch of F-35 combat jets after months of wrangling over price and other terms. on.wsj.com/2uoTKb8

- Boeing Co and Airbus SE, swamped with orders for new jets, are struggling to deliver them all on time—in some cases angering customers and delaying payments. on.wsj.com/2uyxScE

- China's two main stock exchanges said investors on the mainland won't be able to use a trading link with Hong Kong to buy into companies with super-voting shares, a setback for recently listed smartphone-maker Xiaomi Corp. on.wsj.com/2zJs0Dc

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
