PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration raised national-security concerns about Facebook Inc's plans to launch a cryptocurrency as a growing chorus of U.S. and international officials voiced resistance to the tech giant operating its own digital money. on.wsj.com/2lr63Sz

- PG&E Corp said it is working to repair nearly 10,000 problems it discovered throughout its electrical system as it steps up efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking more wildfires. on.wsj.com/2lrWvGV

- Furniture company IKEA is closing its only manufacturing site in the United States, shifting the operations to Europe where it says production costs are lower. on.wsj.com/2lrWym5

- LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE bought a minority stake in the British fashion house set up by Stella McCartney, giving the French luxury company a high-profile vehicle to tap growing demand for high-end clothing marketed as sustainable. on.wsj.com/2lvANlr