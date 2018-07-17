FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 17, 2018 / 4:14 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc is being investigated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after a complaint about gender inequity, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2zKnJiR

- A top federal communications regulator said Monday that he had "serious concerns" about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co and took action to block the deal. on.wsj.com/2mp69Yg

- Boeing Co and Airbus SE announced more than $43 billion in airliner orders, adding pressure on both to further boost plane production despite supply-chain bottlenecks that have hampered output this year. on.wsj.com/2LhdXJq

- Investors radically slowed the torrent of cash flowing into investment giant BlackRock Inc this spring, a sign that a changing global economy and trade rifts may be unsettling a decade long embrace of passive stock investing. on.wsj.com/2JuQfEC

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.